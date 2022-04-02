Soul & Space Trainer Harri Gustafsberg takes off his clothes and says that there is a body under them that needs strain

I was quite lazy and plump child until at the age of fifteen, sixteen I found karate. It completely changed my attitude towards physical training. For ten years, the species was number one in my life.

I worked for more than twenty years at the Police Contingency Unit in Karhu, where the physical demands were tough. When I quit the unit for age 2014, I was relieved for a few months that I no longer had to train as much. However, the feeling started to feel heavy, and I went back to training like before. I go to the gym and jog, exercise in nature, practice freediving and occasionally maintain martial arts skills.

In the bear, I became interested in the performance of the mind under pressure and recovery from stressful situations. It’s fascinating how the mind and body interact. The resources hidden in humanity are properly opened when it is compelled. That’s what athletes strive for, for example. When I had the opportunity to do research on the subject, it took me so much that I didn’t return to the police anymore.

I think a person should experience cold, hunger and physical exertion because the stimuli and the response to them do good for the autonomic nervous system. The flexibility of the autonomic nervous system, in turn, determines the functioning of the body and mind. I consciously expose myself to these stimuli. For example, I go swimming in natural water several times a week all year round. ”