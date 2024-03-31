Fcan set the course for life. “Sometimes things just happen,” says American singer Jalen Ngonda in the video call and smiles. For example, a music-loving black teenager in Wheaton-Glenmont in the American state of Maryland sees a television report about the Liverpool Institute of Performing Arts (LIPA) and thinks: “Oh, that's interesting, that looks really good, I want to go there .”

Ngonda was not fully aware that the university in the north of England was founded by Beatle Paul McCartney and not only enjoys a high reputation but also charges high tuition fees when he first contacted the institution. “When my father and I wrote to LIPA and asked for an information brochure, they responded immediately. And then they probably listened to my Soundcloud and encouraged me to apply. It was the first time that any university encouraged me to do something. That was the reason for my somewhat unorthodox decision to go to Liverpool,” Ngonda remembers of his decision to start studying in England in 2014: “If one of the well-known American music universities like Berklee or Juilliard or any other university had taken me there States so supported, I probably would have gone there.”

As a musical “all-rounder”, Ngonda had played piano and violin at school and drums in his church, but when he started listening to his father's CD collection of soul and rock classics and came across groups like the Temptations, he had a wish solidified in him, he says: “I wanted to sing, not just for fun and as a hobby, but as a career.” He got a guitar, practiced and started writing songs. He presented them at local talent shows until he saw the TV report about LIPA and then knew that this songwriting activity could also be studied and thus built on a solid foundation.

“Soul is loved all over the world”

Arriving in Liverpool when he was barely twenty years old, Ngonda quickly decided that all theory without practice is worthless. He therefore took advantage of every opportunity he could to perform in pubs and bars. But he didn't limit himself to the soul scene, which is quite popular in Great Britain, with its revivals and retro charm. “I already came into contact with this scene and its Northern Soul worship, which I wouldn't consider to be unique. I mean, soul is loved all over the world. Maybe the English just make more noise about it,” laughs the singer, who doesn't limit his musical influences to the classic soul of the 1960s anyway: “One day I'm excited about Motown, the next day jazz by Miles Davis or John Coltrane, then those again Music from the Beach Boys, the Beatles, the Doors or the Phil Spector sound. These listening experiences shape my music,” says Ngonda.