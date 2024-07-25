San Diego Comic Con, one of the most important events for pop culture, is currently taking place. Something that caught the attention of fans They are beautiful figures inspired by Soul Reaver which also indicate that they belong to a remaster of their two games.

An image of a pair of Kain and Raziel figures present at San Diego Comic Con began circulating on Reddit. Below them is a small sign that says ‘Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver I & II Remastered’. Evidently fans have already taken this as proof that remasters are on the way. Now the only question would be when?

It is worth noting that some time ago Crystal Dynamics, creators of these games, fans were asked about their interest in a comeback. Shortly after launching this survey, they announced that the response was very positive and that they noticed the love that still exists for these titles. Surely this is why they got to work and an announcement is imminent. Perhaps it will be at this very convention where their existence and possibly a release date will be revealed.

Source: Crystal Dynamics

It’s been 21 years since the last time the series Legacy of Kain received a new game. Probably these remasters of Soul Reaver will serve to reignite interest in this franchise and allow new generations to try it out. With any luck this could lead to a continuation of Kain and Raziel’s story.

What are Soul Reaver about?

The games of Soul Reaver puts us in control of Raziel. He is a vampire ghost who returned from the dead to fulfill the mission entrusted to him by an ancient god: to eliminate his former mentor, Kain. All in order to restore the land of Nosgoth to its former glory.

Its gameplay combined exploration of different astral planes and hack-and-slash combat. It was so well received at the time that it had an equally successful sequel. Critics at the time applauded its excellent narrative, as well as the performances of its voice actors.Will it be able to attract more fans if it is released for current consoles?

