A new digital card game is about to invade the world of the mobile market: it is Soul of Ankiril, a title developed by Tambuan Italian team that has been producing and developing paper and board games for some time with all the style and passion that the Bel Paese has to offer.

On the occasion of the launch of the game, it was decided to organize a free tournament, the winner of which will have the opportunity to challenge the godmother of the event, EnaGrapher live streaming and prove that he is a true protector of the world of Ankiril.

How to sign up

The application to download to participate in the tournament is free (as will its basic version): by following this link and clicking on the button “Subscribe” a window will appear on your browser and you will be asked to leave your personal data for receive the direct link to download the application.

Whether you want to play on devices iOS or Android makes no difference: the game allows the same experience on both devices and this is why you will be asked to pre-select the platform that is right for you.

How does the Soul of Ankiril Tournament work?

The tournament to be held on the Ankiril moor will not be the classic group tournament: to allow everyone to participate, the SOA team has chosen an asynchronous scoring mode. From the week of December 4th until December 10thyou will be able to play a maximum number of 50 games for each account (NB only one account is allowed per player).

Each match you play will reward you with tournament points, and at the end of the week, the player with the highest score will be declared Champion of Ankiril and will challenge EnaGrapher live on December 13th.

You won’t be able to play all the time but there will be plenty of room to maneuver as a game of Soul of Ankiril lasts a few minutes and you will have the following time slots available:

12:00 – 14:00 (GMT+1)

4pm – 6pm (GMT+1)

8.00pm – 10.00pm (GMT+1)

How to play Soul of Ankiril

Technically we are talking about a card game with an unusual terrain: it consists of 12 hexagonal fields on each side of the player plus a central one. The aim of the game is to strategically position your Emanations on the battlefield and, subsequently, move them towards the enemy half of the field with the aim of destroy the three bases that the enemy controls.

In the meantime, while you attempt the assault, you will also have to defend yourself: you too will have 3 bases to protect so each choice will make the difference between victory and defeat. In this special Tournament mode, you will get one Tournament Point for each Demic Emanation destroyed and another point for each Emanation that survives on the battlefield.

There are different ways to earn and lose points, so we encourage you to follow and comply with the complete regulations which you will find in the appropriate section of the site, or more simply by clicking here.