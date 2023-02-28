Countryside Kickstarters Of Soul of Ankiril – The Strategy Game he leaves today, February 28, 2023. The title for two players combines the classic mechanics of card games with those of strategic hexagonal games.

Each player will be able to customize their deck by choosing from six different elements, Fire, Earth, Air, Waterfall, Metal And Wood, summoning fantastic creatures and casting extraordinary magic. The ultimate goal of each battle will be to deactivate the opponent’s three portals, thus preventing him from summoning new creatures. It will therefore be essential to carefully choose the correct position of each summon to take advantage of the elemental terrains and their unique abilities. To discover the Kickstarter page, click on the banner below (or on this one links).

The game demo is available at android And iOS through Testflight And Desktop Simulator. Today is also the last day for the Giveaways organized by the developers, who gave the chance to win a copy of the game by following a few simple steps. The winner of the initiative will be communicated directly during the same day.

Tambu srl is an innovative start-up that offers services to companies in the gaming industry, promoting the creation and publication of new games. It also offers new solutions to increase the Brand awareness using innovative tools for promotional educational purposes or Team Building.