The new trailer Of Soul Hackers 2 it is one of those that leave you stunned: it is dedicated to a Ramen restaurant. More precisely we can see some of the characters chatting sitting at a table, while eating typically Japanese dishes. You can find it at the head of the news.

The trailer shop is called Hakuai Shoyu Ramen and sells Shoyu Ramen, ramen made with soy sauce, which is particularly popular in Tokyo.

In reality, such situations are more common than they seem in Japanese RPGs. Just think of how many moments of the everyday life of the protagonists are told in Persona 5, also by Atlus, to realize that these are details that are highly appreciated in those parts, and beyond. In fact, having them gives a touch of verisimilitude to the whole, which greatly enriches the narrative side, for those who appreciate this way of telling.

Before leaving you to your deep thoughts on ramen, we remind you that Soul Hackers 2 will be available in Europe starting from August 26, 2022 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC. The game will be subtitled in Italian, to the delight of non-English speakers.