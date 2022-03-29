ATLUS has released the Summoners Guide Vol. 1the first of a series of videos entirely dedicated to introducing us to the various mechanics of Soul Hackers 2the highly anticipated title coming from August 26 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | SAnd PC Street Steam.

Below we leave you to watch the new video. If you missed the general introduction to the game and its characters, we refer you to the appropriate news.

Soul Hackers 2 It is the middle of the 21st century, in the not too distant future. The Devil Summoners are those who live in the shadows of society, taking advantage of the otherworldly powers of the “Demons”. Another entity, Aion, silently watches over the world. A sentient data collective born beyond the periphery of technology as an entity that transcends human intelligence, Aion one day senses and observes that the end of the world is approaching. Ringo and Figue, agents of Aion and individually autonomous fragments of his mind, are brought into the human world to stop the inevitable destruction. Their goal is to identify and protect two individuals needed to stop the end of the world. However, they will soon discover that both individuals have already been killed. Ringo performs Aion’s special ability “Soul Hack” to revive one of them and other Devil Summoners killed for unknown reasons. Joining forces with these summoners gave a second chance at life. Ringo and Figue must thus discover the truth that is causing the end of the world. Will they be able to stop the impending apocalypse…?

