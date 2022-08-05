ATLUS released the fourth trailer dedicated to Soul Hackers 2JRPG belonging to the saga of Shin Megami Tensei arriving on August 26 (of which we have already tried the first hours of the game). The trailer lasting about four minutes is narrated by the character of Figue and the settings, gameplay fragments and glimpses of the game’s plot are shown.

We leave you to the video in question reminding you that Soul Hackers 2 will be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One And PC be away Steam what a way Microsoft Store. Furthermore, if you are interested, we invite you to also recover the previous trailer released.

SOUL HACKERS 2 – Fourth Trailer

Source: ATLUS Street Gematsu