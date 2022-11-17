ATLUS has released update 1.02 for SOUL HACKERS 2, implementing a number of features that improve the quality of the game. Among the new contents that have been introduced with this patch we find it I snapthanks to which we will be able to increase the speed of the movements of Ringo while exploring. There will also be available Quick Battlesthanks to which we will be able to speed up the fights, four new Demons and some general improvements.

Here are all the new features that we will find with the update:

Shooting function : In Shooting mode, Ringo walks and punches faster.

: In Shooting mode, Ringo walks and punches faster. Quick Battles : Added the ability to speed up battles.

: Added the ability to speed up battles. Added four new demons : Pixie (Soul Hackers version), Neko Shogun, Aitvaras and Isis.

: Pixie (Soul Hackers version), Neko Shogun, Aitvaras and Isis. Adjusted the duration of tips on loading screens.

Changed the flow of on-screen prompts during chemistry boost, to reduce the risk of accidental erroneous inputs.

Added the ability to teleport directly to shops from the city map.

Adjusted the spawn rate of enemies in dungeons.

Adjusted the chances of inherited skills when merging demons.

We leave you now with a trailer dedicated to the update, as always wishing you a good vision.

SOUL HACKERS 2 – Patch 1.02

Source: ATLUS