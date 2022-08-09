Missing less and less at the exit of Soul Hackers 2the most recent spin-off in the saga of Shin Megami Tensei expected in Europe for the next August 26. Waiting for our review, we told you about the first hours of the game in our preview, but today we talk about DLC, the entire roadmap of downloadable content announced by SAW And ATLUS for the title and available from day one of the game. At the moment these figures are for the Japanese version of the game.

Among the Soul Hackers 2 DLCs, the story pack certainly stands out Lost Numberswhich includes a new character for our party, Nana, and a new story that includes a secret dungeon and an additional boss battle. Back too Nemissafrom the first Devil Summoner: Soul Hackersalong with some additional demons not present in the base game.

Soul Hackers 2 will be launched on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC via Steam and the Microsoft Store.

“Soul Hackers 2 Downloadable Content All-in-One Set ” (4,840 yen) “All-in-One Additional Costumes and Background Music Set” (1,540 yen) “Devil Summoner: Soul Hackers Costumes and Background Music Set “(330 yen) “Devil Summoner: Raidou Kuzunoha Costumes and Background Music Set “(330 yen) “Person 5 Costumes and Background Music Set “(330 yen) “Person 4 Costumes and Background Music Set “(330 yen) “Shin Megami Tensei IV Costumes and Background Music Set “(330 yen) “Original Swimsuits Set” (220 yen) “All-in-One Additional Demons Set” (1,540 yen) “Nemissa and Zaou-Gongen Set” (550 yen) “Satan and Tzitzimitl Set” (440 yen) “Mara and Armaiti Set” (440 yen) “Anahita and Masakado Set” (440 yen) “Additional Scenario: Lost Numbers” (990 yen) Additional episode focusing on a new character, Nana. It consists of multiple requests for levels between 10 and 99 which can be accepted with progression through the main game at the “Club Cretaceous”. By advancing among them it will be possible to unlock the dungeon “Yatagai Traininig Center” in whose depths the battle with the most difficult boss in the game is hidden. Nana (vocals: Nao Touyama) – A demon summoner in search of his missing father. Although she is a rookie, she possesses an incredible sense of combat and finds herself investigating the “Lost Numbers” along with Ringo and the others. She has a sweet tooth, especially sweets, and is always looking for new delicious foods on the menu at Bar Heidrun. History – At Madam Ginko’s request, Ringo and his companions find themselves investigating a series of incidents caused by mysterious monsters. On their way they will find a demon summoner named Nana and learn from her that these monsters are demons called “Lost Number”. They will then venture into the Yatagai Training Center, where the key to solving the mystery is hidden. “All-in-One Additional Money, Incense, and EXP Set” (770 yen) “All You Can Sell” (330 yen) – Earn a lot of money. “All You Can Incense” (330 yen) – Increases summoner stats. “Specialized EXP Plan” (330 yen) – Level up easily.

(4,840 yen) “Useful Items Set” (free)

(free) “Additional difficulty: Very Hard” (free)

Soul Hackers 2 – DLC Trailer

