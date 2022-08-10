ATLUS has released a new trailer for the western version of Soul Hackers 2the most recent spin-off of Shin Megami Tensei next coming August 26. In this new trailer we are introduced to the party members who will accompany the protagonist Ringothat is to say Arrow, Milady And Saizo. In addition to addressing the main story, together with them we will be able to carry out secondary missions and attend events that will deepen the ties with each of them.

Soul Hackers 2 will come up PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC through Steam and the Microsoft Store. Waiting for our review, here you can read our preview based on the first hours of play on PS5.

Yesterday we told you about all the downloadable content that will be available at the launch of the game, both for free and for a fee, these include new playable characters, new demons, costumes and music from Persona 4 and Persona 5 and a new story content.

Soul Hackers 2 – Aion’s Allies & Mission

