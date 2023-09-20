Thirdverse shared the announcement trailer, new information and images online for SOUL COVENANTthe new virtual reality tactical action game coming to early months of 2024 on PlayStation VR2, PC via Steam and Meta Quest 2 all over the world.

This game takes place in a desolate near-future Japan, where humanity is engaged in a fierce battle against machines. Multiple times the player will feel a rush of pure adrenaline when overcoming certain death; but this is also a story of life, even if seen through the lens of death. A tactical VR action game with a high level of immersion, in which the player will face a battle for the fate of the world.

Hordes of onrushing enemies and colossal foes rise with overwhelming might – experience pulse-pounding VR-exclusive action and fight with ever-evolving weapons and special abilities. The weapons you will wield were created from the remains of fallen comrades and will have two different forms, allowing for versatile fighting styles, range and power.

We will have at our side Eve (Ai Kayano), artificial intelligence that is on humanity’s side. Its origins are unclear, but its power is crucial to countering the tyranny of the machines. She manages and operates the Reincarnation Program, recording the “countless deaths” with her own eyes and storing them in a database.

SOUL COVENANT – Announcement Trailer

Source: Thirdverse Street Gematsu