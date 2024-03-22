The virtual reality RPG adventure SOUL COVENANT will arrive April 18 on PlayStation VR2, Quest 2 and 3 and PC (with compatible devices) on Steam. Thirdverse has opened pre-orders for the game with a 10% discount on MegaStore.

“We are excited to announce the official release date of SOUL COVENANT and can't wait to see player response” said the executive producer Teruyuki Toriyama in a press release. “We are especially proud to come together with members of the Soul Sacrifice team to create the first authentic JRPG experience in the virtual reality landscape. The game's intricate narrative, dynamic combat, and innovative application of VR technology are testament to the immense effort and passion poured into this project by our incredibly talented team.”

SOUL COVENANT – Teaser with the release date

Source: Thirdverse Street Gematsu