From next week, Soul Calibur 5 will no longer be available for purchase digital shops. More precisely, as of June 19, 2023 Bandai Namco lo will remove from the PlayStation Store and the Microsoft Store.

Soul Calibur 5, released on Xbox 360 and PS3, will disappear along with its more than 70 DLCs. After the removal, those who want to have the original game will necessarily have to turn to the second-hand market, where prices will probably rise, as always happens in these cases.

Interestingly, after June 19, the only game of the main Soul Calibur series to be present in digital stores will be Soulcalibur VI, while to play all the others it will be necessary to contact the aforementioned second-hand market or theemulation.

Oddly though, Soulcalibur: Broken Destiny for PSP will remain available in digital stores in North America and Asia. Bandai Namco evidently has no interest in removing it.