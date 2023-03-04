Soul & Body | Pregnant actress Saara Kotkaniemi undresses for a nude photo and talks about filming where she was beaten so much that it hurt

“Ohlen is medium-sized, 170 centimeters tall. However, I have the identity of a taller person, maybe because I have long limbs and my mother is tall.

My joints are hypermobile, which sometimes causes challenges. When I was younger, I dislocated my knee several times, my ankles can go around when I run, and I sometimes have problems with my back. I’ll certainly never run a marathon, but other than that there are very few things I can’t do.