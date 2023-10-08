Soul & Body | Mentalist Pete Poskibarta undresses for a nude photo and reveals the magician’s secret at the same time

Menatlist Pete Poskiparta, 45, says he has made a lifestyle overhaul. In the Soul & body section of the monthly supplement, a well-known person talks about his relationship with his own body.

7.10. 2:00 am | Updated 10:54 am

“With magicians there’s an age-old rule: if you can’t hide something, bring it up. I have made my overweight part of the show. I even make a joke about it.

I have performed as a magician since I was a child. In the early 2000s, I became a mentalist by Richard Osterlind from the show so that I decided to devote myself to mentalism. It is a subgenre of magic that takes place primarily in the mind. A mentalist can have, for example, exceptional reasoning ability or a calculating head.

I specialize in memory. The human mind is capable of anything, the modern world has just accustomed us to not having to remember anything. Back in the day, you had to, because there were no note-taking tools. Kings had memorizers who could read entire books.

I often think that my memory tricks probably wouldn’t have surprised anyone a thousand years ago.

My list of illnesses is quite long, and no one can really say what has caused what. Did I first develop depression, which led to being overweight, which led to sleep apnea and hypertension. Or was the order different?

I got it a year and a half ago, a new sleep apnea device that, for example, monitors the sleeping position. It turned out that I had been using the old device for many years with too low a pressure.

I started waking up in the mornings truly rested and I got the strength to renovate my lifestyle. In the past, I would only do the most necessary and correct everything, one of the easiest of which is to call a pizza delivery person instead of cooking something healthier.

Over 25 kilos have been lost in nine months. Success has increased self-esteem. That’s why I started this picture. A year ago, I would have never agreed.