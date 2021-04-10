Saturday, April 10, 2021
Soul and space You would get a good lampshade on your back, actress Minna Kivelä’s father joked to her daughter when she saw her tattoos

April 10, 2021
Monthly supplement|Soul and space

Minna Kivelä, 52, is an actress, director and screenwriter who now talks about her soul and body.

3.4. 2:00 | Updated 13:52

“I am quick man. I talk and walk at a terrible pace. Speed ​​is also reflected in thinking. Once developed the idea, sometimes I’m impatient, the other still grind, because for me it is already clear how things should go.

I’ve done a lot of comedy. Someone has sometimes said that all I have to do is walk on stage and the audience starts laughing. I don’t know if it’s Praise or does it mean I can’t be taken seriously. I hope to be the same seat, because I am an ordinary-looking.

I took my first tattoo when I was 18 years old. My father sometimes told my son with a joke that he would sometimes get a good lampshade on my back.

Older, I began to observe my body and more links to different parts of the other. When my uterus was removed, I wondered what other organs would inch when one disappears from the crowd. Ovaries and vesicles were left in the stomach. Where does the maturing egg end up? Do you panic when there is no way out?

In the theater, the threshold for canceling a performance has been terribly high. If it’s okay to get the replicas out of your mouth, you go on stage. Once my ankle broke the day before the show. I asked the doctor for proper blackmail when I had to be on stage soon. Korona will probably change this culture. ”

.
