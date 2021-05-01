Soul and space Teemu Rannikko won the Finnish basketball championship and ended his great career – now he is taking off his clothes at the end of it all.

Teemu Rannikko, 40, won the Finnish basketball championship last week and ended his career. Now he takes off his clothes and tells what can be found under them.

I am played on many teams in different countries and at 189 cents I have usually been among the top three on the team. For the butt, it’s a good length. In basketball, the principle is that the longer you play, the closer you play to the basket.

Big grips and a wide lap would be helpful, but my hands are just plain. My greatest strength as a player has never been a physical trait but Game Intelligence. I understand events in the field well and can anticipate. My role has been to tell others what is being done. I also have a good perception between the eye and the ball.

In basketball, the ankles and knees are hard due to the impact and rapid changes of direction. Because of the ball, the fingers bang. I have had more injuries than the average player. I go sensitive to situations and take shocks. Many of the injuries have been just bad luck.

I have eight surgeries in the back. The left middle finger is oblique. There is no day when the body is not felt anywhere. Certainly there will be crunches even after the career.

I have decided that this is my last season. I’m pretty sure I won’t miss the field anymore after I quit. After 25 years of playing the sport he loves in the main series, he knows how to get rid of it. ”