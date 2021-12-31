Soul and space Rap artist Uniikki takes off her clothes and tells why she wants to look good and shouldered – “I once took such a hard ketosis that I had to call an ambulance”

I like that I’m pretty shouldered because I’m really short, 162 centimeters. If I were also very narrow, it would make me look even smaller.

Getting around has been really important to me since I was little. At the age of 7 I started playing football and at the age of 13 I started street dancing, which switched very quickly to break dancing. At the age of 15, football started to get so professional that a choice had to be made. I decided to focus on dancing. Today I go to a lot of crossfit and play tennis. Jews are considered more successful in business than in sports. The guys have joked that I’m the most athletic Jew they know.

In rap, oxygen uptake is more important than in singing because rhymes are long. If you pull four gigs into the tube, the sport will help you cope on stage. As a performing artist, I wanted to look good. At a younger age, it sometimes led to insane and unhealthy diet regimens. Once I pulled so hard ketosis that I had to call an ambulance because of the pain. Ketosis is a metabolic condition that is triggered when the body does not have enough carbohydrates. I still want to be in good shape and I try to eat healthily, but I don’t set myself any restrictions. ”