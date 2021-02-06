Soul and space Plus Model Niina Kuhta takes off her clothes, and says: “After the race, criticized that I’m too skinny, even though I was over 90-kilo”

“My body is plush and strong and I have good skin. While I like to be shapely, I would like to get rid of the extra pounds. I jojolaihduttaja, KB will come back easily.

In 2018, I won the Miss Plus Size competition. That was really my thing. I wanted to point out how one can accept oneself, even if the pounds bother me. As a fashion entrepreneur, it was also important for me to talk about how to dress sexy regardless of size. The finest moments in my wedding dress shop are those when an insecure customer looks in the dress sitting in the mirror and says, ‘Wow, am I that?’

After the race, criticized that I’m too skinny plus model, even though I was more than 90 kilos. I guess the comments were because I have small hands, feet and a butt. I can dress so that I look slimmer than the real thing in the picture.

I have had severe pain attacks for years caused by benign tumors in the uterus. I have been cut twice, but the problems have continued. I would get away with the pain if the uterus were removed, but I don’t want to give up the opportunity to have a baby.

Because of my shabby stomach, I don’t want to be naked to anyone, not even myself. I have begun to consider cosmetic surgery, so I could get scars. “