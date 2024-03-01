Saturday, March 2, 2024
Soul and body | Radio host Harri Moisio strips naked and says: "I often hear from men that the package has grown"

March 1, 2024
I was when I was young, I was really skinny and played a lot of sports. When I realized that I wasn't really successful in anything, I left the sport at the age of 17.

My excess weight has accumulated in my middle body, which is unfortunate. I know men who are fat but don't look like it because the pounds are evenly distributed throughout the body.

No one from my ex has ever said anything bad about my body. Instead, I often hear from men how the kit has grown. It is disguised as a benevolent acknowledgment, but I find it intolerable.

I'm ambitious and I keep my affairs in good order, but I don't know how to take care of my body. I've had many kinds of personal trainers, even famous ones, but they all ran away before long, I guess, after realizing that I'm hopeless. I can motivate myself to write a book or learn to ride a motorcycle, but a 45-minute light gym workout is impossible.

I ended up working in radio when I was 17 years old. When I was in my twenties, many people thought I was middle-aged based on my voice. I guess there is something in my speech that has allowed me to stay on the radio. I am proud that my voice has never been criticized as annoying. The most critical feedback has been that it is meaningless.

See also  Fire | A fire engulfed the home of a family with children last night - Anu Mikkola, who happened to be there at the "last minute", now tells how she saved the family

I smoked a lot for more than 20 years, until in 2015 I closed the pack. This is an unpopular opinion, but I have not observed any positive health effects. The weight only increased when the appetite grew insane. But I won't start again. Smoking is expensive and stupid.”

Radio host Harri Moisio without clothes. Picture: JUKKA LEHTINE

