December 1, 2023
Soul and body | Pekka Terävä has learned to live without painkillers – now the chef strips down for a nude photo

December 1, 2023
Soul and body | Pekka Terävä has learned to live without painkillers – now the chef strips down for a nude photo

This body has done manual labor for 40 years. My ankles, knees, hips, back and shoulders are shit, but I still get along well with my body. I know how to live without painkillers. I know how to stop straining in time and I prevent problems in advance by jogging and stretching.

I played football when I was young and dreamed of becoming a professional. At some point I realized that skills were not enough and I turned my attention to the restaurant industry. Around the age of twenty-five, this profession took so much that I stopped playing completely. With my own children, the spark returned and I started coaching. Football is a good counterbalance to work. When I go to the field, everything else is forgotten.

Baby for a long time my child only ate bread and butter on top of it because the flavors are so strong for him. I understand him completely. Even though the tomato may seem to explode in the mouth.

See also  South Africa: Pilot surprised by cobra on board plane

In a chef’s job, however, I think it is more important to understand different flavor combinations than the sensitivity of the sense of taste. How, for example, different layers are created in the menu and how it develops.

At this age, you have to understand your own limits and replace speed with other skills. Sunday alone is no longer enough for recovery. I’m glad I can still do all the things I enjoy.”

Chef Pekka Terävä without clothes. Picture: JUKKA LEHTINE

