Antonio Jesús Soto (Alcantarilla, 1992) is one of the leaders of Euskaltel. The Murcian cyclist is facing his great year, that of his consecration after winning last season in Murcia and being the virtual leader of La Vuelta for several kilometers. Soto’s arrival in the elite was late, but now he does not want to waste any more time because his “engine is not exploited.”

How is the year presented?

Fairly good. The sensations are being very good and there are still some details to be ironed out. We start in 15 days in Valencia and we hope to take that missing point. A very nice year awaits us in which we have high hopes.

With the mind in La Vuelta…

The mentality is to start as best as possible. We depend on the organizer’s invitation and we have to show that we want to go, that we want to and we have to be there. The only way is to get off to a good start and show the organization that we are not going to be guests for free.

Is it all about being brave?

We know what our role will be in La Vuelta. We are not going to win it, but we have to adjust to our role. We must give visibility, be combative and try to be in all the leaks. If we can win a stage, much better.

He missed the last World Cup due to injury. Have you gotten over it?

I had a worse time with the back injury because I thought about it a lot and I was psychologically depleted. With that I learned to mature as a cyclist. It’s not a tasteful dish to break a bone before a World Cup, but I took it easy. It made me angry because it was my first World Cup and I had my days, but my back was bad for several months.

You started shooting really late. Why?

I did my time as an amateur for enjoyment. He ignored the coach. Nor did he take into account food, nor was rest ideal. Later, I realized that I had to iron out those details to be in the elite. It’s true that I started shooting late, but my engine hasn’t blown up. I also tell him that I do not regret anything.

Did you have other priorities in your amateur stage?

He didn’t have that maturity that you have to have. Was a kid. I was clear that I wanted to be a cyclist, but I didn’t put everything on my side. Then, you see the years go by and you realize that cycling doesn’t wait. You put the batteries or goodbye.

They say that fatherhood was key for you…

Yes. When I found out I was going to be a father, I said to myself: Either you get your act together or you have to work on something else.

Did you consider quitting?

I didn’t have anything dressed to work with, although my father has a company and that could make everything easier. But my idea was not that. What was clear to me was that I didn’t want to be in front of a machine because I love to talk. I don’t care about being a supermarket cashier because I like being in contact with people.

But his life really changes in Murcia…

Murcia was a before and after. When I won I realized that I could have a place at a professional level and that I could compete in stages. Before I was not aware.

How many times have you seen Murcia’s victory repeated?

Only twice. Precisely, this Christmas my father put it on and I made him remove it because I don’t like self-centeredness. I don’t like to see myself on TV.

Are you pressured to be one of the leaders of Euskaltel?

Not at all. The team doesn’t put too much pressure on me either. They tell me that I have to step up and that I am one of the leaders, but they don’t pressure me. That suits me very well because I know I can reach a high level, like in La Vuelta last year.

He became the virtual leader of the race…

That’s how it is. It was in the Picón Blanco stage. The idea was to get into the breakaway and I was lucky to be in it. I was able to enjoy 180 kilometers as the virtual leader in the most beautiful stage and with a lot of fans.

What do you have to do to surprise the super stars?

In the peloton there are very good people that when you compete against them you have very few options left. Therefore, you have to innovate, do new things, like attacking from afar. You know that in you to you you are not going to win.

How will the peloton take Valverde’s goodbye?

Alejandro is my countryman and I know he loves cycling. He is in shape all year round because he does not stop training. It is clear that his departure will mark a before and after because he is a benchmark in cycling. It will be a very big loss. But Alejandro will continue to go out with his friends because he is passionate about this.

Do you see a madness to be in the next Games?

There is nothing impossible. It wouldn’t be crazy either. You have to find it and earn it. It would be very nice.

Azanza: “Our identity is to leave our skin and go to war”

Jorge Azanza (Ziordia, 1982) is the sports director of Euskaltel. The Navarrese attends AS from the concentration in Altea, where he prepares his team for an “exciting” year. Azanza wants to give war this season and assures that Euskaltel has wickers to give more than one surprise. Of course, his great mission is to always capture the hallmarks of a team with tradition.

How is the year going? What team does Euskaltel have for 2022?

The team looks like a replica of last year’s, but I see it as more powerful for two reasons. One of them is that we already had riders who took that step last season and it is assumed that this year they will have a higher level. Veterans are called to be important. Then we have a group of young people with a lot of potential. We have the best talent from the Basque Country and nationally. I think those two factors make us have one more point than last year.

How are they going to divide the calendar?

It will be traced to last year. We are going to do the Tour of Oman that we could not do due to the pandemic. Then, we are waiting to receive the invitation from La Vuelta.

Will they have to make merits these months to receive that invitation or are the results not decisive?

Merits are not the most determining factor to be in La Vuelta, but it is always important to show a decent and acceptable level, like last year. We have our own identity of leaving our skin and going to war. Those have to be our weapons. I think that this year we are going to have riders who are going to opt for victory.

Few can imagine a Vuelta without Euskaltel…

That’s what the fans and all the media tell us, but the only thing we can do is show that we have a nice project on our hands.

Tour and Giro are impossible for now…

They are in another phase. Now we have to focus to be in La Vuelta and settle in it. Last year we enjoyed it a lot and it would be an important prize for us to be back.

Comment that they will have options to fight stages this year…

It is clear that there is a monopoly and almost always the same win, especially in WorldTour, where it is impossible. But within a race there are more things beyond victory. There we have to show that we have a medium-high level. In the races of our category you have to go with everything and win them as if they were from the WorldTour.

It is not necessary to highlight Euskaltel’s hallmarks…

They are very clear. We want to be combative, be in the fights and that cannot be lost. In La Vuelta that was good for us and the boys have instilled that idea.

Many miss the best years of Euskaltel. Will they come back?

Good projects are forged over a slow fire and we are in it. I understand people because when I was a rider, we won the last La Vuelta team classification and we were a leading WorldTour team. Then, we went down and we have been growing in infrastructure, level of runners, calendar…

The fans love them very much…

That’s true. People feel a lot of love for our team because they identify with the orange shirt. They always cheer on all our riders and that’s hard to see in cycling because it’s more about individuals than teams, but with us it’s different. People also identify it with a territory where there is a cycling tradition and where there are very good runners.

Do you sign a year like last year?

I sign it because of the attitude and involvement we had, but I think we can get more. The runners can give us one more point and we have to demand them.

Who can be the revelation of your team?

Last year Soto appeared and he has to establish himself. Then we have other riders like Martín, Bou, Juaristi… They are very talented cyclists. But Unai Iribar is taking giant steps, he has an impressive projection and we are amazed with his performance. Let’s hope it stays that way.

Idoia Eraso: “Studies are the most important thing for me”

His close circle says that it takes him a while to pick up the phone. It can take hours for him to reply to a message. She lives away from social networks and is only 19 years old. She does not consider herself a rare species, but she is an active girl, worried about her future. And that the bicycle can give you many joys. It is Idoia Eraso (Pamplona, ​​2002), the jewel in the Laboral Kutxa crown.

The Navarran cyclist is one of the promises with the greatest projection on the national scene. Last season they won the Spanish Cup and the Euskaldun Tournament. In 2020, she already touched the sky after proclaiming herself champion of Spain Junior in time trial. Now, he dreams of continuing to grow his track record. Idoia is ambitious, but also realistic. Therefore, he has a plan B. And a C.

Eraso is doing a double degree in Infant and Primary at the University of Pamplona. On top of that, he goes to the conservatory because he also plays the saxophone. He hardly has any free time because he adds four hours of training on the bike to all that activity. “I’m not sure what I’ll be when I grow up, but studies are the most important thing for me right now. I really like children and I want to be a teacher, but I’m not ruling out cycling at all. There are moments during the year when I feel more overwhelmed, but with good organization everything can be done,” Idoia admits to AS.

The young promise of Laboral Kutxa began doing triathlon. He found in sports an escape route to “burn off all that activity” that prevented him from “sleeping well at night.” Soon, he realized that the bike was his thing and the victories began to come. Eraso has as a reference the cyclist Sheyla Gutiérrez, whose “courage” stands out. But Eraso has his own personality.

“I hope to be like last year. There is a lot of enthusiasm with this team and this season we have taken a step further because we know each other better. The union will make us grow. My companions can’t pedal for me, but they can make me ride better,” says Idoia Eraso.

A project with three years of life, but very ambitious

Idoia Eraso is the jewel in the crown of Laboral Kutxa-Fundación Euskadi. The project is barely three years old, but it is breaking down walls at breakneck speed. Ion Lazkano is the sports director of a team that plays in the second category of cycling, although right now the Foundation’s obsession is to grow. Eraso is part of the bunch of young runners who give color to Laboral. 85% of its members are from the Basque Country and their average age is “very short”, according to Lazkano.

The project began to pedal almost in the middle of the pandemic. The Foundation saw the need to motivate female runners at a difficult time, when “many frustrated cyclists were hanging up their bikes”. Little by little, Laboral was collecting runners to the point of signing a “very good” 2021. Lazkano is aware that women’s cycling is on the rise and wants to stay on board. “Spain is quite well positioned at the world level. It is seen that there is a wave, a movement and we want to continue on that wave. In addition, Laboral has managed to transmit the values ​​of the Foundation and to see a jersey with character and combative”, says Lazkano.