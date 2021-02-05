César Soto Grado, born in Toledo 40 years ago and attached to the Riojan College of Referees, will be in charge of directing the clash in Mendizorroza between Alavés and Real Valladolid. This will be the sixth time he has played with Real Valladolid after his debut in Primera last season, in which he whistled three games against Real Valladolid. The first of them was in La Cerámica with 2-0 for Villarreal, the first of the goals was from a penalty signaled by Soto Grado for lack of Salisu and that Cazorla transformed in 77 ‘and Ontiveros finished off the scoreboard in 89’.

Penalties are the protagonists in the games that Valladolid gives, since last season I also whistled two crashes after confinement; the first draw 1-1, the Getafe visited Zorrilla and although Mata was ahead of the Madrilenians in 41 ‘, a few minutes later, just before the break, Soto Grado signaled a penalty in favor of the blanquivioleta that Unal transformed in the 1-1 that in the end was definitive. There was also a maximum penalty in the clash in Ipurua, also in favor of Pucela; Guardiola missed it but picked up the ball cleared by the goalkeeper and scored, although the match ended 3-1 for Eibar. This referee awards a penalty every two games.

In that 2019-20 campaign he only sent off one player and in the present in 11 games directed, he has not yet shown the red card to anyone, although he has yellowed 47 times.

This campaign he has directed Valladolid twice. The first was the visit to Valdebebas, with Real Madrid victory 1-0 after a failure by Bruno; the second was important and it is the only victory that Valladolid has with this referee judging, it was against Athletic and Sergio’s men won 2-1.

Soto Grado’s career is being brilliant, since he only spent one season in the Second Division and this is his second season in the First Division. On this occasion, the Riojan will be assisted in VAR by Gil Manzano.