Those of Pellegrini three years ago who do not win under the direction of this collegiate





The Technical Referee Committee (CTA) has appointed the Collegiate César Soto Grade To direct the Leganés – Betis next Sunday. The Verdiblanco team will face this duel corresponding to the 28th day of LaLiga after reaching for the first time in its history about a quarterfinals in a European competition. With this high, those of Pellegrini They will visit Butarque starting at 2:00 p.m. to continue adding three in LaLiga and be close to the positions of Champions League.

A party that will be led by the Abulense attached to the Riojan committee and will be assisted by Trujillo Suárez In the var. This is the first duel in which it coincides with Betis this season, since the last clash that directed those of Pellegrini dates back to Atlético – Betis March 2024, who lost the visiting team 2-1.

In fact, the total balance of Soto grade With Betis it is not too flattering for the Hispanic team. Of the thirteen occasions in which they have coincided, the Verdiblancos have only won twice and are victories that date back to the seasons 20-21 and 21-22. These are the triumphs against Granada and Mallorca, both 2-1 in Villamarín.

The rest of the matches resulted in seven draws and five losses. The last one, the aforementioned against Atlético de Madrid in the Metropolitan.