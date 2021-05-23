Antonio Jesús Soto rolled the last kilometers of the Vuelta a Murcia through the streets of his town, Alcantarilla. “Only then did I see myself as the winner,” said the Euskaltel rider, excited, after having conquered his hometown race. An unforgettable victory for the 26-year-old rider, who made his professional debut and gave the Basque team its first victory of the season. And all, with a fantastic display, with harsh conditions, which added epic to his achievement.

Because few could bet on his triumph when he rode with the North American Sheffield before passing through the Cresta del Gallo, the last climb of the test. But the Murcian cyclist had an ace up his sleeve, he knew the route and knew where he should risk more. “I had to attack with all my might when starting the climb and then face a time-climb. Then, on the descent, try to increase the advantage a little because I know her”, he recounted. And his plan went perfectly, because even though the chasing group got close to him, Soto was able to keep the lead at around 40 seconds.

And after the descent, he rolled towards the finish line with his remaining strength. “I do not believe that I have achieved victory, until I saw myself in the streets of Alcantarilla I did not think I could win,” he said later. And the storm came down, the Euskaltel man excitedly celebrated his first professional triumph. An enormous achievement for his team and for him, who ran as an amateur until he was 24 years old (he won the Spanish Elite Cup), but was not clear about his transition to professionals until Euskaltel gave him the alternative in 2019. And Soto him He restored confidence with a victory in a big way and in his land: “It’s a dream come true.”