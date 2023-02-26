Bogota won the National Walking Championship, that took place in Chía, Cundinamarca, in which the most important results were the victory of Juan José Soto and Laura Chalarca in older.

Bogotá only missed one gold medal, the one it won Sergio Nieto in Sub-16, in the 5 km course, surpassing Samuel Porras and Tomás Cortés.

“Only 11 of the 33 medals in dispute remained in the hands of athletes from other regions. Although it must be taken into account that in the categories under 18 years of age, the participation of walkers from areas other than Bogotá and Cundinamarca is scarce, due to displacements, which on many occasions athletes do alone”, commented the page www.runningcolombia.com

And he added: “In older ladies, for example, Laura Chalarca, from Bogotá, won a great duel with Arabelly Orjuela, also from Bogotá, and the podium was completed by Sara Pulido, also from the country’s capital. And among the men, César Herrera, from Bogotá, of course, defeated the rookie in this category Mateo Romero, who was in the U-20 World Cup last year, and the podium was completed by Ronald Salla, from the house, since he represents Chía, and who He was also making his debut in the top flight.

crushing dominance

In the Under-20 category, Ruby Dayana Segura from Bogotá won the highest award and in the men’s category the victory went to Miguel Arcángel Peña.

In the 35 km of the men. Juan José Soto dominated with a time of 2 h 39 min 02 s, leaving second place Eider Arevalo and in the third to his brother, Stephen Soto.

«There was a plan, but things went by themselves and we were given victory. I was very firm and I knew that I had to keep the pace strong, at the top. This is a very nice test, you suffer but you have a good time”, said the national champion. (A harsh reality: reasons why some cyclists fail in Europe) (Egan Bernal: his doctor breaks the silence and talks about the injury of knee)

