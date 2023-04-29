Sotkamo | Police operation in Holiday Club Katinkulla

The Oulu police department did not tell HS the reasons for the Katikulla operation.

Holiday A police operation has been underway at Club Katinkulla on Saturday.

Told about it earlier Evening newspaper.

The Oulu Police Department confirmed to HS around 3:30 in the afternoon that the police had been there. Then the operation was still going on.

The police were not told why the police were there.

Holiday Club CEO Maisa Romanainen says that he is aware of the police mission, but according to him, the reason is not known to the Holiday Club or the spa.

“I know the police have been there, but I can’t say more than that,” Romanainen said.

According to Romanainen, you can arrive at the hotel normally.