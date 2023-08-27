Sunday, August 27, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Sotkamo | A wounded bear bit a hunter, the hunter was also accidentally shot in the leg

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 27, 2023
in World Europe
0
Sotkamo | A wounded bear bit a hunter, the hunter was also accidentally shot in the leg

The hunters shot the bear several times at close range. Some of the shots hit the hunter under the bear in the leg.

In a hunting situation a wounded bear bit a hunter in Kainuu Sotkamo on Saturday evening. About that report Oulu Police Department.

After being wounded, the bear had managed to get close to the hunter, at which point he had fallen under the bear. The bear managed to bite the hunter before the other hunters who were present killed the animal.

The hunters shot the bear several times at close range. Some of the shots hit the hunter under the bear in the leg.

The injured hunter was transported to hospital.

The police are initially investigating the matter as a hunting crime and injury.

#Sotkamo #wounded #bear #bit #hunter #hunter #accidentally #shot #leg

See also  Tiger sharks have begun to threaten the British due to global warming
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Counter-exodus today 27 August 2023, red dot traffic

Counter-exodus today 27 August 2023, red dot traffic

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result