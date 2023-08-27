Sotkamo | A wounded bear bit a hunter, the hunter was also accidentally shot in the leg

The hunters shot the bear several times at close range. Some of the shots hit the hunter under the bear in the leg.

In a hunting situation a wounded bear bit a hunter in Kainuu Sotkamo on Saturday evening. About that report Oulu Police Department.

After being wounded, the bear had managed to get close to the hunter, at which point he had fallen under the bear. The bear managed to bite the hunter before the other hunters who were present killed the animal.

The injured hunter was transported to hospital.

The police are initially investigating the matter as a hunting crime and injury.