New York., Two reconstructed dinosaur skeletons, one of them from a species associated with the legendary Loch Ness monster, will be auctioned on July 26 at Sotheby’s in New York, it was announced yesterday.

Called Nessie, Like the famous beast from the Scottish lake, this rare species of plesiosaur, a marine reptile, has an estimated value of between 10,223,460 pesos and 13,631,280 pesos, a considerable increase compared to the 8,558,048 that they were paid in 2010 in Paris, in another auction organized by Sotheby’s.

Back then, it came from the old collection of a German private museum, according to the auction house catalogue.

Discovered in Blockley, in Gloucestershire, UK, in 1990, “about 75 percent” of the skeleton remains, which is considered “exceptional,” according to Cassandra Hotton, head of Sotheby’s science and popular culture department.

With its long neck, the plesiosaur has been associated in contemporary culture with the Loch Ness monster, a legendary creature from Scottish folklore, despite the fact that the theory has been disproved by scientists.

Sotheby’s will put it up for sale along with another skeleton, a ptenarodon, a flying reptile of about 6 meters, estimated at between 68 million 156 thousand 400 and 102 million 234 thousand 600 pesos.

The dinosaur sales record is held by a tyrannosaurus rex, which was sold in 2020 for 541 million 843 thousand 380 pesos.