Sotheby’s, the most expensive wine collection in the world is up for auction

The largest collection of wines in the world is up for auction. Sotheby’s brings the wines collected by the Taiwanese billionaire to five auctions Pierre Chen for a total value of over 50 million dollars.

As he writes Red shrimp, George Laceyhead of Sotheby’s wines for Asia, at CNN described the collection as “stunning in both volume and range…There is currently more wine in its cellars than a single individual could hope to drink in a lifetime, but wine is made to be drunk,” he said Lacey.

The bottles from a thousand and one nights

In the collection, an incredible range of formats stands out in particular La Tâche by Romanée-Conti. Among these, two mathusalem (six-liter bottles) from 1985, valued at between 120,000 and 190,000 dollars each, another mathusalem from 1999 (100,000-130,000 dollars), while a jeroboam (3 liters) from 1971 is estimated at between 110,000 and the $140,000.

Also in the running are 12 bottles of Chambertin 1990 of the Domaine Armand Rousseau Chambertin (4,000 – 6,000 dollars), and 2 magnums from 1985 (24,000-32,000). Among the Bordeaux there is the unobtainable Château Pétrus from 1982 in 6-liter format, it should sell for around $65,000. As he writes Red shrimpthe sale obviously also includes many thousandths of large champagne formats, which stand out Dom Perignon And Krug.

The five dedicated auctions, called “The Epicurean Atlas“, will take place over the course of a year and will be divided by region and type. The first will take place in Hong Kong next November, while sales are also planned in Paris, New York and Beaune, in Burgundy.

