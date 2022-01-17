The rare gem was shown Monday to reporters as part of a tour of Dubai and Los Angeles before being auctioned off in February in London.

Sotheby’s expects to sell the diamond for at least five million pounds ($6.8 million). The auction house intends to accept cryptocurrency as a potential payment method as well.

Sophie Stevens, a jewelry specialist at Sotheby’s, told The Associated Press that the number five is significant to the diamond, which also has 55 sides.

She explained: “The design of the diamond is inspired by the Middle Eastern symbol in the shape of the palm of the hand (the five), which is a sign of strength and protection.”

“So there’s a nice idea of ​​the number five attached to all over the diamond,” she added.

Stevens also said that the black diamond was likely from outer space.

She added, “In light of carbon diamonds, we believe that they were formed from extraterrestrial origins, with meteorites colliding with the Earth, and either they formed from the discharge of chemical vapors or came from the meteorites themselves.”

It is noteworthy that black diamonds, also known as “carbonado”, are extremely rare, and are found naturally only in Brazil and Central Africa.

The theory of a cosmic origin is based on carbon isotopes and a high hydrogen content.