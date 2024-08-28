Soten crisis | The war leader opens up: The government does not understand what the crisis is about

Welfare areas deficit forecasts do not tell about the real productivity of the regions, says Kanta-Häme’s welfare regional director Olli Naukkarinen.

The government and the Ministry of Finance are turning welfare areas into more drastic austerity measures. According to the most recent forecast, the welfare regions are running a deficit of EUR 1.45 billion this year, which is too much from the government’s point of view. The Ministry of Finance now intends to take even more precise control over the areas with the weakest economic conditions.