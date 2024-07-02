Sote | The welfare area considers the serious shortcomings of the Attendo nursing home to be an isolated case: “We are not aware of anything similar”

War|A care home located in Saarijärvi in ​​central Finland received a notice from the municipality on Monday.

In Saarijärvi the Attendo nursing home in a note on Monday of serious deficiencies, for which it was imposed a fine of 350,000 euros.

Avi has been monitoring the shortcomings of the Herajärvi nursing home for a long time, it appears from the report.

Already In the self-monitoring inspection of the welfare area on November 13, it was found that there were too few qualified staff working in the care home, the students did not have counselors and the nursing staff’s language skills were insufficient. After this, six follow-up meetings related to the issue have been organized.

One unannounced surveillance visit was on May 28. At that time, there were 59 clients of 24/7 serviced housing in the unit. The unit had three nurses on the evening shift, the rest of the nursing staff were students or nursing assistants. In addition, the language skills of the unit’s personnel caused great concern among the supervision coordinators. In the unit, the personnel spoke only English or their own mother tongue.

Avi points out in its announcement that the service provider Attendo had previously been directed several times to bring the language skills of the personnel to the required level.

“This is just one unit among dozens. We are not aware of anything similar”, commented the regional manager of home and housing services in the welfare region of Central Finland Tuija Koivisto the generality of the case.

In the welfare region of Central Finland, there is a framework agreement with the nursing home that was the subject of a threatened fine, which was tendered last year, confirms Koivisto. According to him, the welfare area has its responsibility for service.

“Yes, we have responsibility for organizing the service, and we expect the same quality from the service as we expect from our own service production.”

Self-monitoring is carried out in the welfare area, which means monitoring the content and quality of activities based on the Supervision Act. According to Koivisto, the Attendo destination in question has been visited during the past spring.

According to Koivisto, the contractual compliance of nursing home operations is also monitored.

Does the action that has now come to light violate this agreement?

“It violates the law, of course, because we require in the contract that the housing unit must have the personnel required by law.”

Regarding 24-hour service housing, the quantity and quality requirements of personnel are defined in the Elderly Services Act. In addition, private service providers have also defined what kind of staff the unit should have in connection with the licensing process, explains Koivisto.

“When the avi has stated that the personnel has not been in accordance with the license of this office and does not fully meet the requirements of the Elderly Services Act, then of course this unit has not met the terms of the contract. We are currently investigating the possibility of contractual sanctions.”

ATTENTION regional director Simo Saaranen told the news agency STT on Monday that the changes required by avi will be made without further ado.

“There was nothing surprising in the decision that came now. Corrective measures have been worked on for some time in cooperation with the welfare area and avi,” said Saaranen to STT.

At the moment, the nursing home in question has vacancies for, among other things, a home care worker and a nurse. They are open for search during Monday and Tuesday.

Nursing home the report also listed considerations other than those related to personnel.

Avi’s report stated, among other things, that the unit had a high indoor temperature, especially in the Koskela group home, and that there were no fans or other devices to cool the indoor air.