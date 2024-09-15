Sote | The surprising name revelation confused the search for the leader of the Central Ostrobothnia welfare region

War|The director search had already progressed to the end when the previous job of the second applicant was revealed.

Central Ostrobothnia the selection of the leader of the welfare area has been prolonged due to a surprise twist.

In August, there were only two applicants left, when the full name of the second candidate was unexpectedly revealed. As a result, the search ended up being reopened.

He applied for the position of manager Juhani Paavolawhose full name is Teemu Juhani Paavola. In his career, he has previously used his first name Teemu.

“In my application, my name Teemu is also in the contact information. I personally don’t see anything strange in the matter,” says Paavola.

The resume of the application also lacked the information that he left the position of evaluation director of the Central Finland welfare region in the middle of the probationary period last year.

Both facts came as a complete surprise to the group that selects the leader, says the chairman of the regional council, who is part of the selection group Asko Syrjälä (center).

Now the search will be continued until September 27, so that old applications will also be taken into account.

Paavola is no longer included in the search.

“It’s clear without a doubt that when a situation like this has arisen, trust is gone,” says Syrjälä

“Soite, of course, chooses whoever it wants as its leader, but I’m surprised at the outcry directed at me,” says Paavola.

Paavola says that in his application he described his main work career over a period of 20 years.

“I was in Central Finland but only for a short period and I resigned during the probationary period. This can be done if, for example, the work does not meet expectations. During the application process, I have told the recruitment consultant about it.”

A manager has been searched with the help of a consultant. According to Syrjälä, this cooperation will not be interrupted, even if mistakes have been made. The consultant’s company Pro-Source oy will be paid a fee of around 20,000 euros for the work.

Place the applicant Paavola has previously worked, among other things, as the development director of the Kanta-Häme hospital district. He went on leave from this position and moved to Central Finland, which was short-lived.

Central Finland reported in the fall of 2023 that, according to the welfare area, this employment relationship was terminated by mutual agreement because “the work did not meet the expectations of the employee or the employer”.

Central Pohjanmaa– magazine, Paavola received a warning at work before being fired. The same newspaper was the first to tell the public about the ambiguities related to the search.

Paavola denies the newspaper’s claim. He says he was confused by the claim and called his manager at the time to make sure they remembered it the same way.

“Besides the position of welfare regional manager, this was the only other position for which there is no supervisor in the line organization. So then, if there are any problems with political guidance in that role, it may be difficult to continue in the work of a draftsman.”

In Paavola’s opinion, being fired is normal life and does not see anything strange about it in terms of this search.

The former director of the Central Ostrobothnia welfare region resigned from his job at the beginning of the year, when the region’s economic situation unexpectedly turned out to be worse than expected. The regional government announced that it would start the management’s yt negotiations, when the manager himself decided to leave.