Sote | The Pirkanmaa welfare area is facing change negotiations

The result of the Pirkanmaa welfare area at the beginning of the year was better than expected. Now the forecast is that the accounting period would be in the red by around 33 million euros.

The finance director told about it Pasi Virtanen at a news conference on Wednesday.

“When making the budget, the deficit was estimated at 63.5 million euros. Fortunately, the deficit has now decreased,” said Virtanen.

The forecast has been made based on January–March figures. The forecast contains a lot of uncertainty, as invoicing and the processing of purchase invoices have been delayed.

The deficit consists of e.g. salary increases, housing service staffing and price increases.

Workers in the welfare area have been paid, among other things, corona compensations. Later this year, nurses’ salaries will also be increased general increases.

“However, our biggest concern is the purchase of services,” says Virtanen.

The welfare area buys, among other things, care services.

Virtanen reminds that the deficit must be balanced in the following years – that is, the result must be positive in the coming years.

“Therefore, the measures must be started immediately.”

Act are, among other things, change negotiations. Such things are ahead, said the welfare regional director Marina Erhola at the event.

“Savings are sought through major structural reforms,” ​​said Erhola.

Reforms, i.e. structural changes, are ahead, for example, in hospitals in the region.

“If, for example, hospital beds are reduced, you have to look at what happens to the staff.”

However, Erhola stressed at the event that the core of the entire reform is the strengthening of basic services. The purpose is to increase, for example, digital services at the same time.

There is also a shortage of personnel in the Pirkanmaa welfare area at the moment. The problem is that demand and tasks do not match. There is a shortage, for example, of summer substitutes for home care. There is also room for improvement in satisfaction, and many have been irritated, among other things to salary payment problems.

Erhola pointed out that the situation in Pirkanmaa “is not particularly bad, especially when compared to the rest of Finland”.

“The situation is very similar elsewhere.”