Sote | The exchange of messages between the lawyers reveals new details about Kainuu’s strange social welfare scandal

War|The social security director who resigned in Kainuu believes that he was pressured to resign against the law.

Lawyers the correspondence between reveals more details about the reasons that led the director of the welfare area to Kainuu in the summer Jukka Lindberg’s to a sudden separation.

The welfare area has narrowly provided information on what “lack of trust” means as a reason for separation. There is also a political crisis going on, because all regional councilors no longer trust the leadership of the regional government after the jupaka.

Through a request for information, HS was able to see the exchange of messages between the lawyer representing the regional government of the Kainuu welfare area and Lindberg’s lawyer.

The parties to the dispute have a completely different picture of the course of events. After all, the letters reveal what, in Lindberg’s own opinion, he was told about the “lack of trust”.

According to Lindberg, the negotiations have referred, for example, to the relations between the region’s municipalities and the welfare area. In addition, there has been talk about the turnover of employees in the administration. Lindberg has four people listed who have recently left.

However, in the answer, his representative says that none of them have been his direct subordinates, and one of the people who left changed jobs even before the social security reform.

Lindberg resigned in June after he was told about a possible lack of trust in a meeting convened by the chairman of the regional board. Since then, he told, for example Hämeen Sanomat in an interview that he was “amazed by his surprise kicks”.

The communication between the lawyers started after the interview. The representative of the welfare region writes to Lindberg that he has given false information to the public and violated the agreement made with the regional government that the matter will not be discussed in public.

Excerpt from the welfare area lawyer’s message to Jukka Lindberg.

The letter also mentions the duty of loyalty and says that if the employer suffers damage as a result, he may end up paying compensation.

Lindberg’s lawyer’s response says that the silence about the reasons has been agreed upon verbally, but the man would like to publicly go through the background and reasons for the breakup. In his opinion, Lindberg has not violated the duty of loyalty.

Lindberg feels pressured to resign. Although he formally resigned himself, he doesn’t see that he had any options.

Excerpt from the response written by Lindberg’s lawyer

In his opinion, he was answered vaguely when he tried to ask in more detail about the reasons or how the matter was resolved at the June meeting. He was also not given an opportunity to correct his actions.

“There is one common feature in the numerous contacts from the management team, stakeholders and people from the regional council: No one knows that the matter has been resolved or even what the issue is. If the above-mentioned matters have not been resolved, the case has also been proceeded against the law in that respect and Lindberg has been mistaken,” the letter states.

Excerpt from the response written by Lindberg’s lawyer

At least for some of the politicians, the resignation really came as a surprise. HS told previously, that information about the resignation was only given to the regional councilors at the closed evening school at the beginning of August.

The council groups demand a vote of confidence in the chairman and vice-chairmen of the regional board as soon as possible. The council groups of the coalition, the Christian Democrats, the Basic Finns, the Social Democrats, the Left Alliance and the Greens are included, but not the center.

