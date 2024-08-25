Sote | The current social security model doesn’t work, say Orpo and Purra, this is how an expert would fix it

War|The government is prepared to merge welfare areas if their economic situations deteriorate badly. According to HS data, five areas are now under special scrutiny.

Welfare areas merging would hardly lead to large savings, says the professor of health economics at the University of Turku and research professor at the Institute of Health and Welfare (THL) Mika Kortelainen.

So, the deepening financial crisis has accelerated considerations about what should be done to welfare areas.

Yes Prime Minister Petteri Orpo (kok) as the Minister of Finance Riikka Purraki too (ps) have said in the past week that the current welfare model does not work. According to Purra, it is “clear as day” that it has failed.

Mika Kortelainen.

Kortelainen according to research data, not much can be said about what the optimal number of regions would be from an economic point of view.

“It’s wishful thinking that big changes could be brought about by connecting the regions. For politicians, it may sound like the easiest solution.”

Especially at this stage, it would be difficult to form larger areas, says Kortelainen. We have learned from municipal mergers that forced mergers also bring problems and do not necessarily facilitate smooth decision-making.

According to Kortelainen, if fewer regions had been established in the beginning, it could have been a good solution.

“But it was not politically possible.”

The merging of regions came up again in the discussion when Pirkanmaa’s welfare regional director Marina Erhola suggested that the number of regions could be halved. Today there are 21 of them.

The orphan said for STT on Friday, that the government is ready to decide on merging some welfare areas with others, if this is required to secure services and restore the economy.

According to HS’s information, this readiness is about what has been agreed in the government program: if the economy of the regions falls badly, they will be taken to the assessment procedure. It always evaluates whether areas should be connected to each other. The government is not planning a new administrative reform and is not going to start merging regions together outside of the assessment procedure.

The assessment procedure is a key tool that the government can use to pressure regions into savings. No region has yet been subject to the assessment procedure, but according to HS information, Lapland, Kanta-Häme, Vantaa-Kerava, Itä-Uusimaa and Central Finland are currently under special scrutiny. Their accumulated deficits are the largest in relation to the number of inhabitants.

Welfare areas the economic situation looks bad at the moment. According to the latest data, their combined deficit is rising to 1.45 billion euros this year, which is almost 600 million more than was predicted last spring. So the expenses are not kept under control in the way the government wants.

According to Kortelainen, from an economic point of view, it would be more important to change the funding model than merging the regions. According to him, the problem with the financing model is that it lacks incentives to do things efficiently.

“Now the regions receive money based on population and morbidity, not based on how treatment is organized. You should get more funding if you manage things well. Could you, for example, pay more for smaller queues?”

However, a more effective way to organize incentive funding would be the regions’ own right to tax, says Kortelainen.

The right to tax would not require planning a complex incentive system. When the region itself was responsible for both its tax rate and the services it produced, it would automatically have an incentive to produce services more efficiently.

Right to tax popped into the conversation last August, when the chairman of the Sdp’s parliamentary group Titti Tuppurainen said at the group’s summer meeting that the introduction of the provincial tax must be considered.

Sdp sat in the previous government, which created the financing model for the war. At that time, the right to tax did not apply to Sdp and the center.

It doesn’t work for the current governing parties either. In particular, the coalition does not want new taxes to be introduced in Finland.

Basic Finns are also against the tax. According to Finance Minister Riikka Purra, the tax would not even work, because the regions are so different from each other that the state would have to fix the economy of the less prosperous regions from its own pocket in any case.

According to Kortelainen, this is not a problem. Municipalities also have the right to tax, and it works, even if the state evens out the differences with state contributions. Kortelainen says that Sweden’s social security regions operate in a similar way: they have the right to tax, but some money also comes from the state.

“Partial financial responsibility would be enough to create an incentive for more cost-effective organization of services,” says Kortelainen.