Sote savings | This is how the opposition commented on the ministry’s cut list, which the government replaced with its own

Social security savings|The members of the social and health committee interviewed by HS are of the opinion that the government will cut a lot in the short term and not invest enough in basic health care.

“If the government has decided to make savings, so I would turn a deaf ear to the experts’ views that no savings will be made, which will be more expensive in the long term,” says a member of the Social and Health Committee Bella Forsgren (green) from social security savings.

Office manager of the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health (STM). Brother Mikko Niemi said Helsingin Sanomat published earlier on Friday in the article, that the government ended up with a completely different solution than the civil servants under the framework dispute. The ministry had been asked for proposals for savings of 750 million euros.

In the ministry’s opinion, special care should have been cut more, as its costs are increasing while basic health care is shrinking. Correspondingly, the ministry would have cut less from primary health care than what the government ended up with.

The government also did not come to the position of trimming the hospital and emergency room network proposed by STM, although according to Nieme, the social security staff will not be enough as it is now.

Neither the opposition would not have been ready to cut in the way STM proposed.

Sdp’s Ilmari Nurminen says that the party would have sought savings elsewhere, because a “threshold issue” was already set in the government negotiations: social security will not be cut.

Some of the austerity measures mentioned by STM would be ready to be rejected by a part of the opposition, but other parties would also have primarily looked for solutions elsewhere. However, the SDP, the Greens and the center would all have left the government’s investment behind for Kela compensation for private treatment.

The government will add 500 million euros to Kela compensation in the years 2024–2027. The state’s financial contribution is EUR 335 million. According to Forsgrén, there has been talk of the money going to fertility treatments, but only a few millions go into this.

“I sincerely ask, why wasn’t this money directed directly to strengthening services in welfare areas?” present Hanna-Leena Mattila (center).

Forsgrén and Nurminen also consider the in-house doctor model as one solution. According to STM’s presentation, there is scientific evidence that when the same general practitioner treats the patient, morbidity and mortality decrease, and costs decrease. According to Nurminen, Sdp would be ready to support the self-doctor model if the government presented it.

Surgical methods in addition, the government also receives criticism for its strict schedule.

“I understand that the share of social security expenses [valtion budjetista] is large and threatens to swell. On the other hand, I am concerned that hard surgeries are done quickly,” says Forsgrén.

Welfare areas are in the early stages of their operation, and according to Forsgrén, no organization is capable of sustainable savings at the beginning.

Mattilan believes that the government does not want last season’s social security reform to succeed. For example, the welfare regions must cover the deficit in a strict schedule, and according to him, there are no signs of extending the deadline.

“[Sosiaali- ja terveysministeri] Kaisa Juuso has blamed the previous government”, says Mattila.

“I would like a more responsible speech. They are now in power, they have the opportunity to change funding.”

Opposition however, is on the same lines as STM that more should be invested in primary health care than what the government decided.

“Sad”, comments Nurminen (sd) about the savings in basic healthcare.

“These are political decisions. Funding for welfare areas is being cut at the same time hundreds of millions are being put into private health care,” says Nurminen.

Matt’s according to the big picture, we should invest in preventive “development work”, which is based on local services. According to him, it is not enough to offer help with “newly developed digital services”, which especially frighten the elderly.

Sdp does not support shrinking the hospital network, says Nurminen. Among others, there has been feedback from Salo and Kouvola that the increase in transport costs would reduce the planned savings.

Consolidating the hospital network is politically difficult, admits Forsgrén. However, according to him, politicians should be able to “look beyond their own areas”, if the areas are to be merged.

HS was not reached by the Minister of Social Affairs and Health Kaisa Juusoa (ps) to comment on the matter.