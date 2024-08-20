Sote savings | The welfare region of Vantaa and Kerava seeks additional savings – gives up consultants

Social security savings|In the region, purchasing services and purchases of leased personnel will be cut, and recruitment permits will be tightened for the rest of the year.

Vantaa and the Kerava welfare area seeks additional savings in order to avoid the cuts and cooperation procedures initiated by many other welfare areas.

Even as a rebellion area titled the interim report for the second quarter of the welfare area predicts an additional deficit of almost 13.4 million euros for the year 2024.

For this reason, it plans to quickly launch a savings program, with which it seeks additional savings in order to remain in the budget with a deficit of 100 million.

In the region, among other things, purchasing services and purchases of leased personnel will be cut for the rest of the year, and recruitment permits for specialist and front-line positions will be especially tightened. In the future, the filling permit will require the approval of the director of the welfare area. The space efficiency is going to be improved and new furniture will only be procured for new openable units.

The welfare district also plans to stop using consultants in tasks other than those implemented with project financing.

Part these measures have already been taken before as part of the so-called reform program, which aims to save 300 million by the end of the decade.

The reform program has already produced results, but not quickly enough, the chairman of the board Maarit Raja-Aho says. That is why it is supplemented with a savings program for the rest of the year. However, the savings made now must not jeopardize the goals of the reform program launched last spring, says Raja-aho.

“We have not wanted to go down the same path as other welfare areas and just cut, but we are looking for changes that will carry further. I believe that we have all the prerequisites for that,” says Raja-Aho.

The interim report shows, for example, that the availability of services has indeed improved in the region. For example, there are no longer people who have been waiting more than three months in the queues for round-the-clock care in elderly services, and access to treatment in health care services has improved