Sote savings | The entire province threatens to fall apart: “Money follows the customer”

Kemi has decided to investigate the connection of Meri-Lap to North Ostrobothnia. The background is the savings that centralize health services in Rovaniemi.

16.3. 19:17

In Lapland the drastic austerity of the welfare region threatens to tear the province in two.

The tense relationship between Rovaniemi and the Kemi-Tornio region has heated up so much that the Kemi city government decided this week to present a report on Meri-Lap joining North Ostrobothnia.

The last straw for the Kemi-Tornio region was the recent decision of the regional council of Lapland to centralize births in Rovaniemi.

Chemistry mayor Matti Ruotsalainen says that clarification is now necessary.

“If the residents of this area vote with their feet anyway and head to Oulu, should the organization change along with the residents? This must now be resolved.”

There is a smoother transport connection from Kemi and a slightly shorter journey to Oulu than to Rovaniemi.

The Swede reminds that an administrative decision cannot be made in the welfare area in which people are ordered to use a certain unit.

“If the area's services deteriorate substantially, as it seems now, the municipalities have freedom of choice in terms of services.”

The mayor of Kemi, Matti Ruotsalainen, fears that Lapland's operating conditions will crumble.

Welfare area changing from Lapland to North Ostrobothnia would be a big change, which would also change the province and the electoral district.

It would also be a serious place for the welfare region of Lapland, whose conditions to continue being independent would be threatened.

“Because the money follows the customer, Oulu sends an invoice for the customers to the Lapland welfare area. It means that Lapland's operating conditions are crumbling”, the Ruotsalainen assesses.

If, for example, it were no longer possible to give birth in Kemi, it is estimated that the majority of those giving birth in Meri-Lap will go to Oulu instead of Rovaniemi.

In the Swede's opinion, it is not just a matter of teasing Meri-Lapland when Lapland does not agree to do what it wants. About a third of Lapland's population lives in the Kemi-Tornio region.

“This is not a small group. In addition, the industrial importance of the area is great for the entire country. Here, about three percent of Finland's population produces seven percent of the country's foreign exports.”

“ The number of inhabitants has decreased in recent years in all municipalities of the region, and the most in Kemi.

in Meri-Lapland there is now concern that when the hospital goes bankrupt, the same will happen to other sectors of society: educational institutions and industrial workplaces.

“There are many families where one of the spouses works in industry and the other in the service sector. If there is no work for the spouse in the area, it makes it difficult to get labor in the industry,” says Ruotsalainen.

The number of inhabitants has decreased in recent years in all municipalities of the region, and the most in Kemi.

Kemi presents a report on the effects of a possible change of the welfare area to the Meri-Lap development center, which is a joint operator of the region's municipalities. The municipalities will take a stand on the matter in the coming weeks.

In chemistry The operations of the Länsi-Pohja Central Hospital have been purchased from Mehiläin since 2018.

In a historic outsourcing, the entire central hospital was taken over by a private company.

West Pohjan Mehiläinen's intensive care unit in Kemi in 2020.

Sanna Marini (sd) the government wanted to get rid of Mehiläinen. It announced in the fall of 2020 that the agreement will be voided at the end of 2025.

On the other hand, the current government, which is struggling with savings, has outlined that it will end the hospital's separate funding by the end of 2025.

The end of separate funding will not directly end the Länsi-Pohja hospital, but it will make it difficult for the welfare region to maintain two hospitals.

Swedish is saddened by the weakening of Mehiläinen's operating conditions. The hospital's cost development has been restrained by the municipalities under the management of the company.

Costs have increased by about 7 percent in recent years, while nationally the health and safety sector has experienced a cost increase of about 16 percent.

“They have also been able to solve the problems related to the personnel shortage. Job satisfaction has been high, and most importantly, the customers have been satisfied,” says Ruotsalainen.

If Meri-Lappi concludes in a possible investigation that the direction is chosen to be south instead of north, an advisory referendum may also be held on the matter.

“ “The Länsi-Pohja hospital would function as a sparring target between private and public health care in the future.”

Chemistry and Rovaniemi's dispute is not unique if you compare the situation to other Finnish provinces, which have two fairly equally strong centers.

A strong confrontation has been seen in recent years, for example, in Etelä-Savo between Savonlinna and Mikkeli.

Kemi and Savonlinna are now jointly presented by the Minister of Social Affairs and Health For Kaisa Juuso (ps) and the Minister of Municipalities Anna-Kaisa Ikonen (kok) as an alternative to cutting services, that cities could act as benchmarks for private service production in the public health and safety field.

“The Länsi-Pohja hospital would function as a sparring target between private and public health care in the future, and the same would also be built in Savonlinna,” says Ruotsalainen.

“They would be an example to all other hospitals of how various practical problems have been solved in cooperation with private service production.”