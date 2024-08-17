Sote savings | Rkp’s Henrik Wickström: Uusimaa’s social security solution does not work

Social security savings|According to Henrik Wickström, one option would be for Hus to be funded directly by the state.

Rkp’s Congressman Henrik Wickström demands that the government reevaluate how social and health services should be organized in Uusimaa.

In the Uusimaa area, social security services are organized through a so-called separate solution. The four welfare regions and the city of Helsinki are responsible for primary health care, social services and rescue services. The Hus group is responsible for specialized hospital care.

On Thursday, Hus reported some shocking news: it is planning cooperation negotiationswhich would cover approximately 28,000 people. The number of employees can decrease by almost a thousand person-years.

Wickström in my opinion, the Husi crisis shows that the separate solution for Uusimaa must be put on the table again. He submitted a written question in the parliament on the matter already in June. Wickström is a member of the regional board in the welfare region of Western Uusimaa.

Wickström suggests that the government establishes a working group to consider a separate solution. According to Wickström, one option would be for Husi’s funding to come directly from the state, not from the regions, as is the case now.

“As a regional decision-maker, you can see that there is a conflict between the regions and Husi when it comes to funding.”

According to Wickström, there is also a need to explore a model in which university hospital operations would be preserved under Hus, but regional hospitals would be transferred to the regions: for example, the operations of the Porvoo hospital would be transferred to the welfare region of Itä-Uusimaa.

However, Wickström does not support the idea that Uusimaa’s separate solution would be dismantled by bringing all the regions together.

“Our area would then be so huge compared to other areas.”

Wickström according to, there are currently at least two types of problems related to financing.

First of all, the goal of shifting the focus of treatment to primary health care is difficult for him because of the separate solution in Uusimaa: unlike in other Finnish welfare regions, primary health care and specialized medical care are still in different organizations. It is therefore not possible to plan the operation as a whole.

Secondly, the time frame for adjustments set by the financial model is tight, says Wickström. According to the law, the regions must cover their deficit so that the deficit made last year must be covered by the end of 2026. Due to the tight economic situation, all regions are making big savings.

“I hope that in the government’s autumn budget tussle, there will be a discussion about the whole of war. I personally see a great danger in the fact that when the adjustment schedule is short, actions are taken that have a quick effect, but do not pull the cost curve down in the longer term.”