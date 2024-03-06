Sote savings | Municipal manager Mika Suomalainen plans to walk 50 kilometers to the nearest health center – This is what it's all about

The mayor of Vieremä wants to make the decision-makers aware of how long the distances will grow if the area's health services are reduced.

Vieremän municipal manager Mika Suomalainen wants to awaken the decision-makers and preparers of the welfare region of Pohjois Savo to the everyday life of the province.

He has invited them and the residents of the region to a “local service walk” with a newspaper announcement and on social media. The rapture will take place on Tuesday, March 12.

Screenshot of the announcement published in Savon Sanomat.

The Pohjois-Savo welfare area plans to close the Vieremä health center and the services would move to a new “nearby service point” in Iisalmi.

By car, it takes about half an hour to Iisalmi from the center of Vieremä. It takes one hour to drive from the northern parts of the municipality to Iisalmi. There is hardly any public transport. Walking from Vierema to Iisalmi adds up to more than fifty kilometers.

The length of the trip is already indicated by the time allotted for the walk. We leave the village of Nissilä at nine o'clock in the morning. We would arrive in Iisalmi around nine o'clock in the evening.

There are two breaks: after more than ten kilometers we take a breather at Nissinen's village shop and after more than twenty kilometers at Restaurant Liiter.

Finnish The purpose of the campaign is to make it visible that the services will not be very close in the distances of Pohjois-Savo.

“After all, the whole purpose of the reform was to secure these people's local services. And in this way, municipal and provincial citizens are dragged under the keel, so this whole preparation is a bad joke. That's why it has been necessary to react to this,” he says.

“Now we are planning something like that, which will be really bad for Finnish well-being.”

Finn hopes that as many people as possible will come, but understands that the walk is “shockingly long”. According to him, everyone can walk the journey they feel good about.

“The purpose is precisely to understand how enormous distances are.”

If sustainability runs out in the middle of everything, the municipality will rush to help, Suomalainen says.

“Let's promise without a doubt that the municipality will then organize a ride, if that's the way it works out.”

The local service walk is organized no matter what the weather is like, Suomalainen says, because you have to get to the health center regardless of the weather.

“If a person gets sick, then you can't see if the roads have been plowed or if there is brushwood,” says Suomalainen.

Finnish the idea is that you could talk with the planners and decision-makers of the welfare area during the walk. The walk itself also clearly shows the time spent on the journey.

The capture has received a positive reception, he says. However, nothing has been heard from the decision-makers and preparers of the welfare area.

“Unfortunately, we have to say now that the welfare region of Pohjois-Savo has taken a similar line of silence in this preparation, that is, there has been no interaction. And it continues in exactly the same way in this matter: there has been no contact from there.”