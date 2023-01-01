Sote reform | The information systems in Uusimaa mainly worked well, there were challenges in the transfer of employees’ data

The turn of the year brought historically large changes to social and health services. According to experts, the users of the service will not notice the change in any way, at least initially.

Sunday January 1 brought a big change to citizens’ social and health services, when the responsibility for organizing social, health and rescue services was transferred from municipalities to welfare areas.

There are five welfare regions in the Helsinki region and Uusimaa: the welfare regions of Helsinki, Western Uusimaa, Vantaa and Kerava, Central Uusimaa and Eastern Uusimaa. The reorganized services cover a total of approximately 1,700,000 residents in the region.

The experts have said in advance that the citizens, i.e. the customers of social security and rescue services, should not see much of a change, at least initially.

HS asked the two welfare regions on Sunday how the change has been reflected in the regions’ information systems, the success of which data transfer was previously a mystery. The transition to welfare areas affected thousands of employees.

Vantaa and Kerava’s welfare regional director Timo Aronkytö says that the transition from one information system to another has not gone smoothly. The employees of the welfare area each have their own IDs with which they log into the system. However, the system has not recognized all employees.

“The service relationship information of all employees has not been transferred from one system to another. Mediation has been insufficient,” Aronkytö said on Sunday afternoon.

“If the problem in the HR information system continues tomorrow, some professionals may have difficulty getting to work.”

Aronkytö says that the problem only affects some of the personnel. Some employees were still waiting for their new user IDs on Sunday. According to him, the situation in the welfare area is being monitored “night and day”, and that the problems that have arisen with the personnel’s login will be resolved during the weekend.

The rush has already been intense during the preparation for the transition, Aronkytö said. According to him, Vantaa’s system has changed twice during the year. Not everything is ready, but efforts have been made to secure the critical issues immediately at the turn of the year, says Aronkytö.

“We made a year and a half of changes in six months. It’s an almost impossible task, and we got it done.”

Helsinki and the Uusimaa hospital district (Hus) is still responsible for organizing specialized medical care in Uusimaa and the cooperation area.

“There has been no disturbance to my information. I myself am in the maternity ward at the moment, and here children are born in the same way as before”, said the senior administrative physician Brother Matti Ulander From the hospital district of Helsinki and Uusimaa on Sunday morning.

Ulander works as Hus’s chief medical officer Markku Mäkijärven as a substitute.

“It has been a very usual situation here. However, the children’s ward is full and the neonatal intensive care unit is already overcrowded. Otherwise, there is room in the hospital.”

In the new welfare areas, hard work has been done so that the new information systems would be operational when the year changed. Ulander estimates that the start-up difficulties of welfare area systems – if there are any – may be reflected in Hus more when everyday life comes next week and later in January.

“After all, we have a situation where our partner municipalities use the same patient information system, so there are no problems here, at least with regard to Apot”, says Ulander.