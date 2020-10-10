Sote reform | The government’s sote group decided the fate of two central hospitals: the outsourcing of Länsi-Pohja was not approved, Savonlinna remains in South Savo

The outsourcing of Länsi-Pohja still seems to be nullifying, but other large outsourcing is treated differently: the province can terminate them and renegotiate.

Government parties have agreed, according to HS, that Etelä-Savo will remain unified in the provincial reform and that Savonlinna, Rantasalmi, Enonkoski and Sulkava will not be able to move to Pohjois-Savo.

It has also been reported Yle.

In return, the negotiated solution reached late Friday has sought to secure the extensive operations of Savonlinna Central Hospital. Ensuring the operation of the hospital has been the main reason for municipalities to move away from South Savo.

In South Savo, which has a small population, there is already one central hospital in Mikkeli, and it has not been possible to agree on a division of labor in the area.

The result of the negotiations of the Sote Ministerial Working Group on social and health care reform and provincial reform will be discussed by the parliamentary groups of the governing parties at the beginning of next week. Officials will rewrite the bills over the weekend.

Second The regionally difficult decision was the West Ostrobothnia region in the future province of Lapland. The municipalities of the Länsi-Pohja Hospital District have outsourced the somatic special medical care of the Länsi-Pohja Central Hospital to Mehiläinen, and this outsourcing still seems to become illegal in the future SOTE solution, ie to be annulled.

The situation in Länsi-Pohja has been similar to that in Etelä-Savo: Rovaniemi Central Hospital already exists in Lapland, and in order to secure the continuation of its own hospital in the future province of Lapland, the municipalities of Länsi-Pohja went on a long-term outsourcing.

In the negotiated solution of the ministers, the aim has been to secure the operations of both Savonlinna and Länsi-Pohja central hospitals in the future provinces so that hospitals can maintain joint emergency care in special care and primary health care for a long transition period.

Sote ministers in the negotiations, the threat of nullification has, according to HS, instead disappeared from other large-scale outsourcing, with the exception of Länsi-Pohja. Municipalities have made extensive outsourcing with Pihlajalinna, for example, in Pirkanmaa, which have been the eyes of the government.

Provinces that come to these agreements may apply the termination procedure.

The original bill estimated that at least in Jämsä, Mänttä-Vilppula and Parkano, as well as in the outsourcing agreements with the so-called Kuusiokunta, the agreements would have been annulled, as in these agreements the municipalities have largely transferred their organizational responsibility to a private service provider.

It will now be replaced, during a transitional period, by a termination procedure in which the province can negotiate an extension agreement with the service provider. The termination procedure makes it possible to negotiate amendments to the agreement to bring them into line. Obviously, this can also be done without a new competition, as this is a change in the law.

In the coming the provinces’ funding has been ‘fine-tuned’ as described for the HS, but the basic guidelines have not changed. The future provinces will continue to receive their money mainly according to the service needs of the residents, which will continue to provide 80% of the funding.

The center would have liked to increase the percentage, ie give more money to provinces with a need for services, such as high morbidity. This failed.

Other financing criteria were changed to reconcile the RKP. The importance of bilingualism in funding increased: from 0.35% in the past to 0.5% now. It will bring some more money to bilingual areas in Ostrobothnia, for example.

In the original in the bill, private health companies in particular found it strange that in the future, among other things, the assessment of a patient’s need for care, the diagnosis of diseases and solutions for treatment measures would be extended to the scope of public organizational responsibility.

That means they would have been public administration tasks that could only have been performed by an incumbent physician – which would have significantly reduced the province’s access to purchasing services.

During the negotiations, according to HS, this was amended to remove the extension of the official doctor’s requirement.

This was also given impetus by the Supreme Administrative Court opinion. According to the Supreme Administrative Court, the reasons for the bill on the extension of the public administration function did not appear to be “legally sustainable”.

Private Along the way, companies have criticized the bill and, in the final stage, its preparation.

Criticism has come, among other things, that the summary of opinions used by the SOTE Ministerial Group has not been made public. It is suspected that the critical assessments made in the statements have not been fully taken into account when changes have been made to the bill.

The ministers in the Sote Ministerial Working Group are the Chairman of the Group, the Minister of Family and Basic Services Krista Kiuru (sd), Minister of Local Government Sirpa Paatero (sd), Minister of Science and Culture Annika Saarikko (Central), Minister of Finance Matti Vanhanen (Central), Minister for the Environment and Climate Krista Mikkonen (green), Minister of Education Li Andersson (left), Minister for Nordic Co-operation and Equality Thomas Blomqvist (rk).