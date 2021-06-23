Sote reform | The Coalition Party’s Häkkänen is still demanding a clarification of the constitutionality of the war at the last minute – the number of Parliament will vote in the afternoon

The plenary session of Parliament will vote on the adoption of the SOTE reform this afternoon.

Several the sote reform, which has been tried for years by various governments, has finally reached the final stage in parliament. The plenary session of Parliament is due to vote on the adoption of the SOTE reform this afternoon.

Vice-Chairman of the Committee on Constitutional Affairs Antti Häkkänen (Kok) calls, however, for the constitutionality of the articles to be clarified before the vote. According to Häkkänen, the Sote Committee, which drafted the report on the matter, has not corrected the articles related to the annulment of the treaties in accordance with the Constitution.

The Coalition Party has strongly opposed the SOTE reform.

On appro it remains to be seen how many representatives of the ruling party will not vote in favor of the SOTE solution. At least for the greens MPs Inka Hopsu and Mari Holopainen have stated that they do not intend to vote in favor of the solution. In their view, the solution is not ready enough.