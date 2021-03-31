Sote reform | School psychologists and curators still oppose their transfer from municipalities to new areas of well-being: “The worst possible time to make changes”

Student care professionals would like to remain under municipal control and fear administrative changes during the aftercare of the coronary crisis.

Student care professionals continue to hurt the government’s decision to transfer school psychologists and curators to future welfare areas. Now they are administratively employed by the municipalities.

In most municipalities, curatorial and psychological services are provided in teaching, in some social and health care.

The transfer is part of the government’s social and health care reform, which is already before Parliament.

The Psychological Association, school curators, the Education Trade Union OAJ and the Mannerheim League for Child Welfare call in a joint statement that the government’s proposal for the transfer be withdrawn. Parliament could, in principle, do this as part of the discussion of SOTE laws, but the government has defended the transfer and considered the industry’s concerns unfounded.

From the direction of the government, it has been emphasized that even after the transfer, school psychologists are to work physically, mainly in the premises of schools and educational institutions.

On the basis of the Sote bill, the government made the transfer because now there were large regional and institution-specific differences in student care services. According to the bill, pupils and students are now in an unequal position in terms of access to and quality of services.

In the letter there is concern that the coronavirus pandemic has affected the well-being of children and young people, and the work of student care is central to aftercare.

“With the corona crisis, student care in schools needs to be strengthened, not driven by administrative change,” the letter says.

“The coronary crisis and its aftercare is the worst possible time to make changes that weaken the supply of studies. The transfer would take school psychologists and curators out of school communities into built-in areas of well-being in a situation where the whole school community, children and young people as well as adults, specifically needs psychosocial support, preventive schooling and timely learning support. ”

There have been fears in the industry that the resources of the welfare areas will be patched up in the future from study care and that they will be put to work as psychologists and social workers in the welfare areas.

Psychological Association has also emphasized that the logic of action is different in schools. The focus of the law is on community work, which also seeks to prevent, for example, bullying. In welfare areas, the focus would be on individual-level work.

Student care professionals opposed to the transfer have received support from an opposition coalition, which MPs and members of the Education Committee Paula Risikko, Sari Multala and Sofia Vikman have demanded that the transfer of government to the provinces be canceled. According to MPs, services need to be close to their users to ensure preventive work and early intervention.

Feedback on the opinion was not enthusiastic about the move. Among the largest cities, among others, almost all opposed the transfer of curators and psychologists to welfare areas.