Sote reform | Savonlinna does not believe its hospital will survive social reform – recent report predicts staff shortages will lead to cuts

In the report, an experienced official estimates that the situation in Savonlinna may bring constitutional problems to the SOTE reform.

Savonlinna the central hospital may have to stop surgery and joint emergency care on a rapid schedule, although the government’s social and health care sote reform seeks to guarantee the hospital a ten-year extension after the war enters into force.

Compulsory cessation would be due to staff shortages, mainly due to the hospital no longer being able to attract specialists.

This is the assessment of a report commissioned by Soster, the hospital district of the region, by an experienced official from the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health who has just retired. Timo Keistinen. He is thoroughly familiar with the hospital network, as the Ministry has, among other things, prepared for the centralization of surgical operations in hospitals.

“Because it is unclear how Savonlinna Central Hospital can operate in its current form, the highly qualified specialists are not afraid to move to the locality with their families. It is understandable that in such a situation, the doctor did not dare to move to the locality either, and Keistinen says in the report.

In Savonlinna, there have already been difficulties in getting anesthesiologists, among others, to be employed by the hospital. According to the report, there are also difficulties in the emergency department of internal medicine and surgery. The solution has been to use “quite a lot” of purchasing services, which will be expensive for the hospital district.

In the Sote reform Itä-Savo will be connected to the Etelä-Savo welfare area. The regional cities of Savonlinna and Mikkeli both have central hospitals that have not been able to agree on the division of labor. Mikkeli Central Hospital is larger than Savonlinna and has invested heavily in new properties in recent years.

Even if the division of labor is fair, according to Keistinen, the financing model of the SOTE reform will secure two on-call hospitals only for a short time.

According to Keistinen, the need to concentrate operations in one hospital will come within ten years, as the population of the area is aging and declining rapidly. It automatically reduces funding: According to Keistinen’s calculations, a reduction of 1,300 inhabitants will reduce the total funding received by the region by more than six million euros a year.

In Savonlinna in particular, there are fears that the hospital will wither away, which is why the area would rather belong to Northern Savonia. This provincial leap was not allowed by the government in the SOTE reform.

Strange It is estimated that the accession of Itä-Savo to the Etelä-Savo welfare area could put more than 40,000 inhabitants in an unequal position in terms of access to services. The solution may also prove to be constitutionally problematic.

In connection with a previous attempt at social reform, the Committee on Constitutional Affairs noted that the rather different starting points and resources of the provinces, as well as the differences in the conditions between and within the provinces, may become problematic in the constitutional review.

According to Keistinen, the best opportunities for maintaining services in the Eastern Savo region were the direction of Northern Savonia and the connection to Kuopio University Hospital.