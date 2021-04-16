Sote reform | Parliament worries about future role of school psychologists and curators – committee urges government to monitor quality of services

The Committee on Education was the first to complete its SOTE opinion. The Coalition Party and the Basic Finns would like to cancel the entire Sote reform.

In Parliament is concerned about the success of the planned transfer of school psychologists and curators from municipalities to new welfare areas, as planned in the social and health care reform.

The concern is reflected in the statement of the Parliamentary Committee on Education on social reform.

The Committee on Education has not moved the dungeon, but it has recorded a statement, a kind of wish, that after the reform, the government should monitor and evaluate the quality of pupil and student care services. According to the committee, the government must take the necessary measures as a matter of urgency if the goals set by law approved by Parliament are not met.

Opinion according to the expert consultation, the committee was seriously concerned that the services of curators and psychologists would distance themselves from the daily life of studying. On the other hand, the consultations revealed that the transfer will improve equality between children and young people.

According to the committee, the problem with the current governance model is differences in the availability and content of services. The numbers of pupils and students under the responsibility of curators and psychologists vary widely.

Student care professionals have opposed the transfer. Association of Psychologists, school curators, OAJ, a trade union for education, and the Mannerheim League for Child Welfare appealed to the government in a joint statementthat the show be canceled.

In all seven committees express their views on social reform by issuing an opinion. The actual handler of the law and the author of any substantive changes is the Committee on Social Affairs and Health, which takes the opinions into account when drawing up the report.

The Committee on Education was the first to speak. The Committee on Social Affairs and Health hoped for a text from others by this week, but the Committee on Constitutional Affairs, for example, is congested because of pandemic legislation. Some of the committees will go in their assessments at least until May.

In the Committee on Education seated opposition representatives from the Coalition Party and basic Finns left dissenting opinions in which they did not support the transfer of student care to welfare areas.

For example, the Coalition Party considers it a risk that when school curators and psychologists move to the management of welfare areas, they may also be assigned to non-student care tasks.

Both opposition groups are urging the government to reverse the entire SOTE reform.

Committee on Education recorded numerous other statements in addition to hoping the success of the government’s next transfer of psychologists and curators.

According to the Committee on Education, for example, there are now too few psychological services for student care. The committee hopes that the government will take steps to increase the number of training places for psychologists.