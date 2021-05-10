Sote reform | Minister of Finance Vanhanen: there are significant problems in the provincial tax and the government should consider whether the plan can proceed

In March, the parliamentary committee that examined the introduction of the provincial tax suggested that the need for the tax should be assessed at a later stage, once sufficient experience has been gained with the financing model for welfare areas and the role of the regions may have been expanded.

The Treasury minister Matti Vanhanen According to (Central), the work of the parliamentary committee on the provincial tax raised significant problems with the tax and the government needs to consider whether it can proceed according to its previous plan.

“The problems are primarily related to the fact that differences in tax levels across the country, depending on services, income disparities, would become unreasonably large. As a result, the acceptable level of the tax would be really low, marginal, ”Vanhanen said at a background meeting to political and economic journalists.

According to Vanhanen, the starting point of the center is that social and health care is implemented jointly financed and it would not be natural to use the provincial tax to care for people’s health.

“It has also been the original goal of the SOTE reform to make health care pay for the whole nation and not be affected by whether the sick neighbors who pay the municipal tax are rich or poor.”

Government the sote ministerial group outlined last autumn that the government would commit to completing tax and financial legislation during the government term and entering into force by 2026 at the latest.

“Clearly, the first thing to do here is to define the political line as to whether the policy made in the autumn is feasible after the committee has done such basic work on it. That committee work was not available in the autumn, ”Vanhanen said.

In March, the parliamentary committee that examined the introduction of the provincial tax suggested that the need for the tax should be assessed at a later stage, once sufficient experience has been gained with the financing model for welfare areas and the role of the regions may have been expanded.

The committee was not unanimous, but its report contained the dissenting views of four members, both from the governing parties and the opposition.

The main arguments in favor of the introduction of a provincial tax relate to the strengthening of regional self-government, financial incentives and the financing of investments. The main arguments against the introduction of a provincial tax are the tightening pressure on taxation of its work, as well as the possible increase in regional disparities and the weakening of equality of services.